Fortnite’s Skywalker Week crossover brings Luke, Leia, and Han to the game

Fortnite has done plenty of Star Wars crossovers over the past few years but, for some reason, Leia Organa, Luke Skywalker, and Han Solo have not appeared in the battle royale. Well, that changes with a Skywalker Week promotion, beginning Tuesday, that offers an array of pretty neat cosmetics.

Luke himself has three looks — Tatooine farmboy, Jedi Knight in black, and hooded/cloaked Jedi. Each one nicely blends the costuming details with Fortnite’s quasi-cartoony character modeling. Leia has her original white gown, plus the masked and unmasked Boushh look when she went to save Han in Return of the Jedi.

Grid View Image: Epic Games

Image: Epic Games

Image: Epic Games

Han has three skins, apparently. But the only difference between two of them appears to be the color of his pants. Han also has the camouflage duster he wore leading the strike team in the Battle of Endor.

The debut of these three means some other items and weapons have been unvaulted. That includes Darth Vader’s red blade and the Stormtroopers’ E-11 blaster. Vader’s lightsaber is joined by Luke’s blue lightsaber from A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back, along with the green lightsaber he wielded in Jedi.

The rest of the stuff players can get includes a Landspeeder glider for Luke; training remote back bling, and a pickaxe that’s his Slugthrower rifle. If you don’t recall what the Slugthrower is, it’s the Lars family shootin’ iron they used for keeping those pesky pests — or worse — out of their moisture farm.

Leia’s pickaxe is the electrostaff she carried as Boushh, and her back bling is R2-D2, naturally. Han apparently nicked a Vibro-staff Pickaxe from Jabba’s palace to go with his Millennium Falcon Back Bling.

Skywalker Week runs until Nov. 8 at 9 a.m. EDT. Epic Games’ official Fortnite blog has more details; the new skins are available in the Item Shop right now, and the weapons can be found inside chests around the map.