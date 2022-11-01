Dead by Daylight gets a medieval twist with new Killer, The Knight

A new Dead by Daylight chapter will arrive in November, bringing a new Killer, Survivor, and map to the asymmetrical horror game. This chapter goes to the medieval era, with an arcane scholar serving as the new Survivor, and a deadly Knight taking the role of the Killer. The chapter also adds the Shattered Square map, a quiet village that was destroyed by the Knights and his guards.

The Knight is an interesting Dead by Daylight Killer because he’s not alone. We’ve seen Killers with friends in the past: Resident Evil’s Nemesis spawns zombies, and the Twins can switch between the bulky Charlotte and the sinister Victor. But the Knight brings three Guards: the Carnifex, Assassin, and Jailer, who are each loyal to their sinister sire. The Knight’s unique power is Guardia Compagnia, which allows players to summon one of the guards and create a path for them. The guard will chase Survivors, damage pallets and generators, and serve as an AI-controlled agent of the Killer. Each guard has their own unique power, but the Knight can only choose one of them at a time.

The new Survivor is Vittorio Toscano, a scholar of arcane secrets and ancient obscurities. In life, he worked with the Knight in a business relationship for their many expeditions, but things went sour. Now, the two of them are trapped in the Entity’s Realm together. Vittorio looks like he knows much more about the metaphysical secrets of this realm than the other Survivors, but at the end of the day, he’s as liable to get stabbed and hooked as the rest of his comrades.

Dead by Daylight’s Forged in Fog chapter will be available on Nov. 22 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.