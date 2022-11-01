 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Heidi Klum’s Halloween costume proves we could all be loved as worms

A round of applause for Klum’s costume and makeup crew, please

By Ana Diaz
A photograph of the German American model Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz dressed in their Halloween costumes at Klum’s Hallowe’en Party 2022. Klum wears an eerily realistic worm costume and is laying down on the ground — No but seriously, it looks super fleshy and gross. Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Heidi Klum has always geeked out for Halloween. The German-American model and celebrity is known for throwing an annual star-studded Halloween party where she’ll wear of costume of her own. In previous years, she’s donned absurd of costumes like Fiona from Shrek or a flesh-eating alien. But this time she’s truly outdone herself. On Monday, she dressed up as a worm and I genuinely think it’s her best work yet.

The costume is somewhere in the range of slightly, to extremely, disturbing. The costume itself appears to be plump and fleshy. And it’s molded perfectly to her face. It looks like the sort of creation that would be in an old school Guillermo del Toro film or another fantastical horror film of that nature. Instead of going into details, I think it’s just best for you to view a close up of the outfit for yourself. Pictured below is Klum being interviewed while in costume.

Heidi Klum’s Hallowe’en Party 2022 Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Klum further explained why she picked the goofy costume. “I wanted to think outside of the box. I thought a rain worm would be kind of fun. We all know worms, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone being a rain worm before.” Klum said that it took basically the entire day to get her into costume.

There is a piece of all of this that is somehow deeply relatable. I too, want to slither into a prestigious event, covered in nothing but goo and just lay on the floor as the busy world buzzes around me. It’s been a hard couple of years; We’re all tired. Maybe being a worm would be a nice change of pace. I’d get to, ya know, slow down.

Additionally, the costume feels like a nod to one of my favorite TikTok trends from two years ago. In it, folks simply asked loved ones, “Would you still love me if I was a worm?” Then they posted videos of them posing the question and the reaction and answer.

Of course, it’s a ridiculous question, and doesn’t make a ton of sense. But it is fun! The usual response usually includes some sort of confusion or befuddlement regarding the hyper-specific question. But now thanks to Klum, we have an IRL idea of what it would be like if someone transformed into a worm. Verdict: Still lovable.

