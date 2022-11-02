PlayStation VR2 launches February 2023, costs $549.99, Sony confirms

Sony Interactive Entertainment’s next-generation VR headset, PlayStation VR2, will launch on Feb. 22, 2023 at a base price of $549.99 (€599.99/£529.99), the company announced Wednesday. That package includes the VR headset itself, a pair of PS VR2 Sense controllers, and stereo headphones. The PlayStation VR2 headset is compatible only with a PlayStation 5, and does not support original PlayStation VR games.

Pre-orders for for the PlayStation VR2 bundle will go live Nov. 15, initially through PlayStation’s online store, in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg. Customers can register for a pre-order spot starting Wednesday. For those who manage to secure a pre-order, Sony said that pre-orders will “ship throughout the week of launch.”

Customers outside of the aforementioned countries and territories can pre-order their PlayStation VR2 at participating retailers.

The cost of the PlayStation VR2 headset is considerably more than the price of a PlayStation 5 console itself. In the U.S., the Digital Edition of the PS5 costs $399.99, while the standard PS5 model with a Blu-ray disc drive retails for $499.99.

There’s a similar price difference in Europe, where the PS5 now costs €449.99 for the Digital Edition and €549.99 for the Blu-ray disc version; and in the U.K., where the PS5 now costs £389.99 for the Digital Edition and £479.99 for the Blu-ray disc version. In those regions, Sony recently raised the price of both PS5 models. (Rival Meta also recently raised the price of its Meta Quest 2 VR headsets, which now cost $399.99 for the 128 GB model, and $499.99 for the 256 GB model.)

In addition to the base version of PlayStation VR2, Sony is also selling a bundle with Horizon VR spinoff Horizon Call of the Mountain for $599.99 (€649.99/£569.99) and a Sense controller charging station, which costs $49.99 (€49.99/£39.99).

As announced in January, Sony’s PS VR2 features eye-tracking, inside-out camera tracking (so no need for a PlayStation Camera), a motor for tactile feedback from the headset itself, 4K HDR display with a resolution of 2000x2040 per eye, and a single cord connection to the PS5 console.

Sony’s original PlayStation VR headset, which was compatible with the PlayStation 4, launched in October 2016 at $399.99. At the time, that was pricier than the cost of a PS4, which was then going for $349.99. A month after the PlayStation VR launched, Sony also launched the PlayStation 4 Pro, which was priced at $399.99.