 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Soviet sci-fi shooter Atomic Heart coming to PS5, Xbox Series X in February 2023

A pulse-pounding jaunt through a world of whimsical death robots

By Toussaint Egan
/ new

Atomic Heart, the surreal first-person action RPG from Moscow-based developer Mundfish announced all the way back in 2018, finally has a new trailer, featuring a disorienting montage of strange retro-futuristic imagery and fast-paced action, and a release date: Feb. 21, 2023.

The game resembles something of a cross between the immersive-sim mechanics and anachronistic weirdness of BioShock with the explosive, ventilating gunplay of Wolfenstein: The New Order. Players assume the role of “P-3,” an erratic KGB agent in an alternate 1955 sent by the government to investigate a mysterious Soviet facility overrun by murderous automatons and bizarre bio-engineered experiments. You’ll have to be strategic, observing enemies from afar and finding their weak points before blasting them to bits if you’re to have any hope of escaping this colorful deathtrap with its secrets in one piece.

Atomic Heart is set to be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. It’s also coming to cloud, console, and PC on Game Pass on day one, and is available to pre-order now.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Slay the Spire’s board game adaptation was funded in just 6 minutes

By Nicole Clark
/ new

Genshin Impact Scaramouche boss fight, unlock guide

By Julia Lee
/ new

Filed under:

Genshin Impact food recipe locations (updated for 3.2)

By Julia Lee

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell star in Spirited, a very meta take on A Christmas Carol

By Toussaint Egan
/ new

EA’s ‘major IP’ game coming very soon sounds a whole lot like Star Wars

By Owen S. Good
/ new

The Twin Peaks people are right and now is the time to watch it

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon