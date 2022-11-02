Soviet sci-fi shooter Atomic Heart coming to PS5, Xbox Series X in February 2023

Atomic Heart, the surreal first-person action RPG from Moscow-based developer Mundfish announced all the way back in 2018, finally has a new trailer, featuring a disorienting montage of strange retro-futuristic imagery and fast-paced action, and a release date: Feb. 21, 2023.

The game resembles something of a cross between the immersive-sim mechanics and anachronistic weirdness of BioShock with the explosive, ventilating gunplay of Wolfenstein: The New Order. Players assume the role of “P-3,” an erratic KGB agent in an alternate 1955 sent by the government to investigate a mysterious Soviet facility overrun by murderous automatons and bizarre bio-engineered experiments. You’ll have to be strategic, observing enemies from afar and finding their weak points before blasting them to bits if you’re to have any hope of escaping this colorful deathtrap with its secrets in one piece.

Atomic Heart is set to be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. It’s also coming to cloud, console, and PC on Game Pass on day one, and is available to pre-order now.