The Sims 4 says ‘Damn, you live like this?’

I am not one of those people with a sleek, maintained aesthetic. To quote Marie Kondo — and to ignore her intent behind the phrase — I love mess. My desk is crowded with the things I always use, lots of pens, stacked notebooks, and books waiting to be read. This extends to how I like to decorate in The Sims 4: I like the look of a lot of stuff, and publisher Electronic Arts has been making it easier to stack piles of aesthetic mess around our Sims’ homes. I’m not alone in this, apparently: The Sims 4 players like mess, as evidenced by the sheer amount of player-made mods adding it to the game.

On Nov. 10, however, Electronic Arts is adding more clutter — literally — to The Sims 4 with the Everyday Clutter Kit. It’ll add items like coffee cups, magazine stacks, jewelry boxes, books, games, keys, and cellphone cases.

I like it because it adds character. It helps tell the story that yes, my sims do live like this. This is the sort of boring, everyday stuff that make a space chaotic, if you’re ready to commit to a lot of it. And I am.

The other new kit is called Pastel Pop, and it’s a pink- and purple-hued kit with vintage-inspired designs in unique, bubbly shapes. Naturally, I think it’ll look very cute piled high with clutter. And the good news is that Pastel Pop does have its own clutter, which has a bunch of desk items and “tchotchkes,” according to Electronic Arts. Like Everyday Clutter, the Pastel Pop Kit will be available for purchase on Nov. 10.

Though The Sims 4 is now free-to-play as of Oct. 18, you’ll still have to purchase these additional kits. Kits typically cost $4.99 per pack, as opposed to Stuff Packs, which are larger and cost $9.99 per pack.