How to watch the Roku Channel’s Weird Al movie

It’s time for everyone to learn the (fictional) story of beloved parody artist Weird Al Yankovic, thanks to his new biopic, which stars Daniel Radcliffe as Al himself. While the movie’s trailer got fans excited, actually watching the movie is a little more confusing, considering it’s only available on the Roku Channel. Thankfully, the Roku Channel is easy to access (and free), so watching Weird: The Al Yankovic Story should be easy by the time it’s released on Nov. 4.

How to get the Roku Channel

The Roku Channel is available on a variety of different devices. Of course, anything Roku branded, like TVs or streaming devices, can get the channel. It’s also available on Samsung smart TVs, web browsers, some Amazon Fire TVs, and as an app on both iOS and Android.

How to Watch Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Once the movie’s actually released on Nov. 4, watching Weird should be as easy as finding it on the Roku menu. And considering this is likely Roku’s biggest original movie ever, it will probably come with some pretty heavy promotion on the app.

Is the Roku Channel free?

It is free, mostly. There are a few programming package add-ons you can throw on top, but most of the service’s movies and TV shows are free with ads that run in the middle of the programming.