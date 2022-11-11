Pokémon’s Puma sneakers reopen the best original starter debate

The Pokémon Company and Puma have announced a line of Pokémon-inspired sneakers and they actually look pretty slick. The full line includes sneakers inspired by five classic Pokémon: Charmander, Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Gengar, and Pikachu. Puma will will be available to purchase on Saturday at select retailers and Puma’s online store.

The shoes look adorable and I think this is the first time I’ve been excited to get a pair of Pokémon-themed or even Nintendo-themed shoes. Each sneaker has a different model and color scheme. So the Bulbasaur one has a bit of a sleeker jogger look look whereas the Charmander sneaker looks more like a casual low-rise sneaker that resembles Nike’s popular Air Force shoes.

You can view more promotional photos of the shoes below.

Looking at the options, I can’t help but recall the decision I made between the starters way back when with Pokémon Red. I, personally, want to buy the Charmander version. The suede looks extremely fun, and it’ll be a bright and colorful addition to my regular staple of monotone outfits. Now, it’s just a matter of getting in the virtual line quickly enough to nab a pair.