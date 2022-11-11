 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pokémon’s Puma sneakers reopen the best original starter debate

Will you pick Squirtle, Charmander, or Bulbasaur?

By Ana Diaz
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A photo of a person wearing the Puma Pikachu sneakers. The image using a fish-eye lens as the model leans back with their arms held open. Image: Puma

The Pokémon Company and Puma have announced a line of Pokémon-inspired sneakers and they actually look pretty slick. The full line includes sneakers inspired by five classic Pokémon: Charmander, Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Gengar, and Pikachu. Puma will will be available to purchase on Saturday at select retailers and Puma’s online store.

The shoes look adorable and I think this is the first time I’ve been excited to get a pair of Pokémon-themed or even Nintendo-themed shoes. Each sneaker has a different model and color scheme. So the Bulbasaur one has a bit of a sleeker jogger look look whereas the Charmander sneaker looks more like a casual low-rise sneaker that resembles Nike’s popular Air Force shoes.

You can view more promotional photos of the shoes below.

  • Photo: Puma
  • Photo: Puma
  • Photo: Puma
  • Photo: Puma

Looking at the options, I can’t help but recall the decision I made between the starters way back when with Pokémon Red. I, personally, want to buy the Charmander version. The suede looks extremely fun, and it’ll be a bright and colorful addition to my regular staple of monotone outfits. Now, it’s just a matter of getting in the virtual line quickly enough to nab a pair.

Next Up In Pokémon

Loading comments...

The Latest

Destiny 2 Xur location and items, Nov. 11-15

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Final Fantasy 14’s big 6.3 patch adds new deep dungeon and main story this winter

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Twitter reinstates ‘Official’ label after Mario flips the bird

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Control will be getting a big-budget sequel, Remedy confirms

By Oli Welsh
/ new

Ash Ketchum has finally become the very best

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Battlefield 2042 is coming to Game Pass Ultimate as classes return

By Oli Welsh
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon