Marvel Snap will let you play against your friends soon

You better polish up that deck to face friends

By Ana Diaz
/ new
A group of superheroes and villains, including Iron Man, Wolverine, and Venom, assemble epically in front of the logo for Marvel Snap. Image: Marvel/Second Dinner Studios

Marvel Snap, the free-to-play virtual card game created by Hearthstone developers, is getting a new mode that will allow you to play against your friends later this year. The news was first reported in an interview with the developers by the Washington Post.

Marvel Snap is a fast-paced card game where each round runs exactly six turns. As the name suggests, the game draws on an eclectic cast of super heroes and characters from the ends of the Marvel universe — everyone from the super popular Spider-Man to the lesser known Devil Dinosaur are fair game. The game formally launched worldwide at the end of October, and is available on Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows for free.

As it works now, the game automatically matches players up against bots or other players based on skill. In the interview with the Washington Post, the developers described a new “battle mode” that will be “friend-centric” and allow users to play against specific people. Once the mode launches, those playing will be able to duke it out and see how their strategies and decks measure up against those of their friends.

