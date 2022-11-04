 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Hideo Kojima horror game Overdose seemingly leaks in bizarre video

The rumored new game from Kojima Productions

By Austen Goslin
Hideo Kojima speaks on stage to present Death Stranding at Tokyo Game Show 2019 Photo: AFP via Getty Images

The next game from Metal Gear and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima appears to have leaked ahead of an official announcement from Kojima Productions. The mysterious game, which may or may not be the same project Kojima has been teasing for months, is reportedly a horror game titled Overdose — and that title appears at the end of a newly available, very strange video.

Overdose appears to be a survival horror-style game starring Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood actor Margaret Qualley, whom Kojima previously worked with on Death Stranding. Qualley’s character is seen walking through the halls of an abandoned building in the short clip with creepy noises in the background and brief flashes of what could be a monster or a killer. After shining the flashlight down a few corridors something spooks her, and she runs before the killer apparently finds her, leading to a game over screen that prominently features the phrase, “A Hideo Kojima game.” (Viewers will note they also see the reflection of a shirtless man in the video, who appears to be filming the footage.)

Based on the footage, which is filmed offscreen twice and includes a picture-in-picture view of a woman playing the game, it seems that Overdose might be a mobile game — or at least playable on mobile devices. While this would be a bit of a departure for Kojima, Kojima Productions is working on a game for Xbox Game Studios, utilizing Microsoft’s cloud gaming technology.

It’s unclear whether the supposedly leaked footage of Overdose is legitimate or not, and if it is, if it represents the final version of the game. As people have pointed out on Twitter, the model of Qualley being used here appears to be the same one used in a scene in Death Stranding. It’s unclear if Overdose is a stand-alone project, or has ties to Death Stranding.

In other words, there’s a whole lot we don’t know, and these leaks don’t clear up much. But with Kojima Productions’ teases ramping up, and apparently some aspects of the game ready to play, hopefully we’ll hear more official news in the near future. Next month’s The Game Awards could reveal more about the next adventure for Hideo Kojima and his studio.

While Kojima hasn’t made a full horror game before, he and director Guillermo del Toro collaborated on the short Silent Hills proof-of-concept P.T. back in 2014, which remains a classic to this day.

