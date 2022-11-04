 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sonic Frontiers players are already using the game to draw you-know-what

Art is everywhere if you look closely enough

By Ana Diaz
An image of Sonic kicking a cluster of metal balls. Lol. Image: Sonic Team/Sega

Sonic is pretty fast, but the leakers are faster.

As of Friday, gameplay from the upcoming Sonic Frontiers leaked with major spoilers circulating on social media platforms like Twitter. While fans have used this opportunity to leak major plot points, others have taken a different approach. Certain people are using a new mechanic in the game to draw goofy pictures in it, like the crewmates from Among Us.

Sonic Frontiers is the next mainline installment of Sega’s popular franchise. The game is set to be officially released on Nov. 8 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. However, it appears some people got copies of the game early, and they’ve been recording and streaming gameplay to Twitch and sharing footage of the game.

One of the game’s novel gimmicks is a new mechanic called the Cyloop. The special power resembles a path of glowing light that trails behind Sonic as he runs. The power can be used both while exploring the larger world and in battle. When used in the larger world, it sort of looks like drawing on the landscape, and so players have been using it to draw extremely creative photos.

Of course, there are limitations to it. From what we can see in the leaked gameplay, it only lasts for so long, and whatever you draw needs to be drawn in one continuous line. Still, art and innovation find a way.

Sure, these examples are impressive, but call me when someone learns how to draw the “cool S.”

