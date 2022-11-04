Modern Warfare 2 update brings back weapon tuning

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has arrived and brought with it a few problems that needed to be solved. This means that the game’s first full week has been full of patches, including one that disabled weapon tuning, another that re-enabled it, and one big patch to help prevent crashes.

A few days ago, developer Infinity Ward had to disable weapon tuning, which let players more carefully adjust the stats of their weapons using a number of customizable attachments. But thanks to an update from Thursday night, the system has been turned back on and now functions as intended again.

Meanwhile, Infinity Ward also released a patch on Friday that fixed a number of issues causing crashes for players on all platforms, which should hopefully improve stability. Infinity Ward also said that the latest update will fix some framerate and freezing issues, as well as some instances of lag.

One slightly strange part of the patch is its overall size. According to CharlieIntel on Twitter, the update was less than a gigabyte on PC and PlayStation, while Xbox users were hit with an install of up to 50 GBs. It’s not clear why the Xbox version was so big, or what the differences are.

For now it seems that Infinity Ward is keeping Modern Warfare 2’s updates focused on performance rather than balance, but balance changes are on the way as well. Inside Friday’s patch notes, the developer explains that it plans to spend the next several weeks monitoring the performance of all of Modern Warfare 2’s weapons and will release a big balance patch at the start of the game’s first season.