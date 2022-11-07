PC Gaming Show will happen again in November, and now it’s never not E3

The PC Gaming Show, an independent showcase of computer games that has hovered around the vicinity of E3’s June dates since it started in 2015, will kick off a second annual event on Nov. 17, as the video game industry’s hype cycle progressively expands to take over the entire annual calendar.

The new event is billed as a 2023 Preview, highlighting “the most exciting games heading to the PC platform next year and beyond.” It will be presented by regular PC Gaming Show host Frankie Ward and streamed on YouTube, Twitch, and other platforms at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST.

The showcase is sponsored by Intel and will feature, among other things, a look at Kerbal Space Program 2, a new game from Armello studio League of Geeks, noir detective game Shadows of Doubt, and World War I strategy game The Great War: Western Front. PC Gamer, the long-running site and magazine behind the PC Gaming Show, will be selecting its top 5 most-wanted games of 2023 as well.

Other sponsors include Plaion (the publisher formerly known as Koch Media), Sega, Frontier, and Avalanche Studios, and it seems safe to assume we’ll see titles from some of these companies too.

The move to run a second showcase later in the year mirrors the growing game-announcement empire of Geoff Keighley, who established December’s Game Awards as a major date in the game industry’s calendar before launching Summer Game Fest as an E3 rival during the pandemic years. In 2023, Summer Game Fest will launch its first in-person event for the public, while E3 proper returns in a new show with both media and public days.

Meanwhile, many publishers — including such heavyweights as Nintendo, Sony, and Electronic Arts — have chosen to spread their own showcase events through the year at times that suit them. When it comes to buzz-generating news announcements, it looks like Keighley and new E3 organizers ReedPop will be fighting over an ever-shrinking slice of the hype pie.

Surely there are only so many trailers to go around. But Future Publishing, owners of PC Gamer and organizers of the PC Gaming Show, clearly think there’s room for one more date in the diary. With its decision, a future where will it never not be E3 — where we can all watch a never-ending stream of trailers and awkward in-studio developer interviews, all year round — gets one step closer.