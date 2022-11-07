Glass Onion’s new trailer brings Knives Out’s nonsense to a murder mystery party

Daniel Craig’s distinctive detective Benoit Blanc is back for what might be his most complicated case ever in the first Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion. The movie’s newest, first- full-length trailer was released on Monday and gives more away about the plot than past previews, but it still keeps plenty of mystery for the movie’s full release.

Glass Onion’s story takes Benoit Blanc to an island full of tech moguls and disruptors who have gathered for a murder mystery party. As with any of Blanc’s stories, it seems, something goes very wrong and that there might be a real crime afoot on the island. But since the host is obsessed with puzzles, solving the crime could be more complicated than last time around.

Like the last movie, and most great murder-mysteries, Glass Onion features an all-star cast that includes Ethan Hawke (First Reformed), Edward Norton (Fight Club), Jessica Henwick (The Matrix Resurrections), Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision), Dave Bautista (Dune), Kate Hudson (Almost Famous), Madelyn Cline (Stranger Things), Janelle Monáe (Moonlight), and Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton). The movie is once again written and directed by Rian Johnson (Looper).

In an unusual move for Netflix, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be released widely in theaters on Thanksgiving weekend, but won’t hit the streaming service until Dec. 23.