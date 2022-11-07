New Stranger Things game lets you play as Vecna

Stranger Things’ next video game adaptation is a VR title putting the player in the role of Vecna, season 4’s principal bad guy, and expanding his backstory.

Stranger Things VR, from Wide Ocean Big Jacket developer Tender Claws, gets the rest of the show’s characters involved by having Vecna invade their memories and dreams. Without giving away too much of the story from the show’s most recent season, Vecna was once a human named Henry Creel, and he has good reason to hate both Eleven and Hawkins National Lab; Stranger Things VR is another chance for him to have his revenge.

Inside their favorite characters’ dreams, players will “harness telekinetic powers to battle humans and creatures alike,” a news release said. Stranger Things VR will also reveal more about “Creel’s transformation into Vecna and his influence on the events of prior seasons,” the statement said.

Stranger Things VR will launch on “major VR platforms,” according to Sunday’s announcement; Tender Claws wasn’t any more specific than that. Sony announced PlayStation VR2’s launch date and price last week. Stranger Things VR will launch in “winter 2023” which sounds more like December 2023 than January.

Stranger Things’ fifth and final season does not yet have a premiere date; season 4 just wrapped up on July 1.