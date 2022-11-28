Polygon’s 2022 PC gaming gift guide

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

It can be perilous buying holiday gifts for a PC user when there are so many options available, even more so when you consider all the different ways someone can customize their machine with the latest tech and upgrades.

PC users, especially those who take their gaming seriously, pride themselves on cutting-edge technology and performance, so what might look like a bargain could potentially fall disastrously short of their needs and expectations, while you may also find yourself out of luck trying to hunt down the most in-demand items, such as a brand-new graphics card.

Here’s where our guide comes in, as we recommend the best 2022 PC gifts, whether you’re buying for friends, family, colleagues, or yourself. In addition to desktops and laptops, there’s also a range of accessories to buy, such as keyboards, mice, and headsets, some of which are also compatible with other gaming platforms.

Our guide covers multiple categories, so you can navigate by filtering what kinds of products or deals you’re after. There’s something for every PC user here.