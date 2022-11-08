 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ladies and gentlemen, The Weeknd has come to Beat Saber

“Blinding Lights,” “Can’t Feel My Face,” and 8 more Weeknd hits now available

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Beat Saber players are getting another dose of chart-topping hits, this time from The Weeknd. A new music pack for the VR rhythm game, out now, includes popular The Weeknd jams like “Starboy,” “Can’t Feel My Face,” “The Hills,” and, of course, the inescapable banger “Blinding Lights.”

The add-on also includes a new custom environment and visuals inspired by The Weeknd, Meta said in a blog post. The developer also updated Beat Saber with new lighting tech, including movable objects and lasers.

The Weeknd music pack for Beat Saber spans 10 songs, and costs $12.99. Individual tracks are available for $1.99. Here’s the full lineup:

  • “Blinding Lights”
  • “Can’t Feel My Face”
  • “How Do I Make You Love Me?”
  • “I Feel It Coming” (feat. Daft Punk)
  • “Pray For Me” (with Kendrick Lamar)
  • “Sacrifice”
  • “Save Your Tears”
  • “Starboy” (feat. Daft Punk)
  • “Take My Breath”
  • “The Hills”

Beat Saber is a popular rhythm from Czech game developer Beat Games. It was released in 2019 and became an almost-instant hit, one that Polygon named as one of the best games of the decade. In it, players wear a VR set and slash through incoming boxes using motion controls as music plays. Beat Saber has received numerous content expansions themed around popular artists like Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish, and recently received a hits-filled music pack from joyous singer/flautist Lizzo.

Beat Saber is available for PlayStation 4 and Windows PC, and supports the HTC Vive, Meta Quest platform, Oculus Rift, Valve Index, and Windows Mixed Reality.

