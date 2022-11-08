 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pokémon Unite’s studio is bringing Monster Hunter to your phone

Little teeny tiny monsters that can fit in your hand

By Ana Diaz
The shrine maiden from Monster Hunter Rise celebrates Image: Capcom via Polygon

Pokémon Unite developer Timi Studio Group and Capcom are teaming up to create a new Monster Hunter game for mobile devices. We don’t have a lot of details on the game just yet, but according to the developers it will “reproduce the hunting actions that define the Monster Hunter series” but still offer mobile players a “unique” experience, a news release said.

The new title will be the first time Capcom has worked with the studio. Timi Studio Group is a subsidiary of Tencent Games and is most known for creating Pokémon Unite, an online multiplayer game that adapted the MOBA formula to the popular monster-catching franchise. Per the release, the developers aim to create a game that will cater to seasoned Monster Hunters and newbies alike.

This won’t be the first time Capcom has attempted to make a more approachable Monster Hunter game. Capcom released Monster Hunter Stories, for the Nintendo 3DS, in North America in 2017. It offered players a friendlier and more cartoony spin on the franchise. Most recently, Capcom released Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak for Windows PC and Nintendo Switch, which expanded the latest mainline release of the series.

