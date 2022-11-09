You have a month to get Disney Plus before a big price hike

Disney Plus is raising its prices soon, but you can still get in a little cheaper for the next month. For now, Disney Plus’ Premium ad-free subscription is $7.99 a month with a full year available for $79.99, but on Dec. 8 that price will go up to $10.99 a month and $109.99 for a full year. So if you want the discounted price, you’ll have to subscribe before the Dec.8 change.

This increase is part of a larger shift in Disney Plus’ pricing structure. On the same day the Premium no-ads plan increases in price, Disney is also introducing a new Basic subscription plan at the cheaper $7.99 price point which will also include ads. Aside from removing ads, the Premium plan will allow users to download programs to watch offline as well, while the Basic plan won’t.

The price increase for Disney Plus as a whole is pretty easy to understand, especially considering the platform’s success. During its latest earnings call, Disney announced that its streaming platform added 12.1 million subscribers in its fourth quarter, bringing it up to over 162 million subscribers around the world. With growth that impressive, it’s no surprise that Disney has decided to raise the price a bit in favor of an ad-supported option.