Kingdom Hearts and Skyrim highlight PS Plus’ Extra games for November

Kingdom Hearts fans, fresh off their victory in Florida’s 10th Congressional District on Tuesday, get access to four PlayStation 4 games from that series with a PlayStation Plus Extra subscription beginning Nov. 15. Goofy, Sora, Donald, and the rest of the gang are joined by a trio of Tom Clancy titles from Ubisoft and the ubiquitous The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition.

The Kingdom Hearts titles in question are the HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX from 2017; Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue from the same year; Kingdom Hearts 3, which launched in 2019; and the rhythm-action spinoff Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory, which launched in November 2020.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, a 2019 loot-shooter release, is accompanied by Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, which is a more tactical version of The Division 2’s open-world military adventure. PS Plus Extra subscribers also get Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, the 2015 multiplayer tactical shooter.

Elsewhere, subscribers will get Chorus, whose gameplay we praised when it launched last December, even if the lore and narrative is a bit stretched. There’s also The Gardens Between, an indie puzzle game that launched in 2018, and What Remains of Edith Finch, the acclaimed narrative puzzle from 2017.

If, by now, you haven’t already completed one of the 912 versions of 2011’s Skyrim, its special edition (which includes a PS5 version) is available, and it includes all of that open-world RPG’s downloadable content. Rounding out the Extra tier of new offerings are Earth Defense Force: World Brothers, Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain, and Onee Chanbara Origin, all for PlayStation 4.

Premium-tier subscribers will get access to five Ratchet & Clank titles, all originally launching on PlayStation 3. They are: Ratchet & Clank, Ratchet & Clank 2: Going Commando, Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal, Ratchet & Clank: Deadlocked, and Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction.

The new format of PlayStation Plus launched in June, hoping to entice existing PlayStation Plus subscribers to upgrade to Extra or Premium service tiers, which absorbed most of the old PlayStation Now subscription library for streaming and download. PlayStation Plus Extra costs $14.99 per month; Premium costs $17.99 a month.

PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers get access to 400 PS4 and PS5 games; PS Plus Premium adds another 300 games, which include titles for PlayStation, PS2, and PlayStation Portable.

PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers — formerly PlayStation Plus — still get free games, but must claim them within the month they are offered. For November (available now) they are Nioh 2, Lego Harry Potter Collection, and Heavenly Bodies.