The Witcher: Blood Origin trailer shows off Michelle Yeoh’s sword powers

The Witcher prequel series arrives on Christmas

By Austen Goslin
Netflix’s The Witcher has had a tumultuous couple of weeks, after replacing fan-favorite Henry Cavill with Liam Hemsworth as Geralt, but that hasn’t slowed down the upcoming prequel. The Witcher: Blood Origin got a new trailer on Thursday, and the focus is all about Michelle Yeoh, a sword-elf named Scian who is on a quest for a magical stolen blade. The Witcher: Blood Origin is set for release on Dec. 25.

Blood Origin takes place about 1,200 years before the events of Netflix’s flagship Witcher series, and tells the story of the creation of the first Witcher, when the worlds of elves, men, and monsters merged into one. This newly dangerous world required some equally dangerous protectors, which seems to be where the Witchers themselves might fit into Blood Origin.

The series is created by Declan de Barra (Iron Fist) and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich (The Witcher). Along with Yeoh, the series also stars Sophia Brown (The Capture) , Laurence O’Fuarain (Into the Badlands), Lenny Henry (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), and Dylan Moran (Shaun of the Dead).

