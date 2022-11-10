Netflix’s Dragon Age trailer reveals the cast for its fantasy heist gone wrong

BioWare and Netflix are bringing the Dragon Age fantasy series to streaming next month with the release of Dragon Age: Absolution, a new animated series that tells the story of a new cast of characters reckoning with the fallout of a heist gone wrong. A new trailer for Dragon Age: Absolution released Thursday reveals more about its plot, characters, and cast, which is led by Kimberly Brooks, Matthew Mercer, Ashly Burch, and Phil Lamarr.

According to Netflix’s official description for Absolution, a plan to steal the blood magic-powered artifact known as the Circulum Infinitus goes sideways, ticking off “the most powerful man in Tevinter” and sending our heroes on a scramble for survival. Netflix promises new characters inspired by Dragon Age lore, familiar roles and races, and “special surprises.”

The voice cast for Dragon Age: Absolution features Kimberly Brooks as Miriam, a “pragmatic elven mercenary”; Matthew Mercer as Fairbanks, a dashing freedom fighter; Ashly Burch as Qwydion, a Qunari mage with bubbly, destructive blabbermouth; Sumalee Montano as Hira, an idealistic mage and friend of Miriam; Phil LaMaar as Roland, a charming, gritty warrior; Keston John as Lacklon, a gruff dwarven fighter; Josh Keaton as Rezaren, “a good man in a wicked world”; and Zehra Fazal as Tassia, a dutiful and hardworking ally of Rezaren.

Dragon Age: Absolution runs for six, 30-minute episodes and will debut on Netflix on Dec. 9. The series was developed by BioWare and Korean studio Red Dog Culture House, which also worked on animated series The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf and Centuarworld for Netflix. Mae Catt (Transformers: Cyberverse, The Legend of Vox Machina), Tim Sheridan (Transformers: War for Cybertron), and Mairghread Scott (Guardians of the Galaxy) wrote the series, with Scott serving as showrunner.

BioWare is currently at work on the next game in the Dragon Age franchise, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. Since it first revealed the fourth mainline Dragon Age game in 2018, BioWare has released concept art of the project and a brief video teaser. Dreadwolf is reportedly a single-player game, with a planned multiplayer component cut early in development.