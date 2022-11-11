Control will be getting a big-budget sequel, Remedy confirms

Remedy Entertainment has confirmed that it’s working on a sequel to its stylish science-fiction action game Control for PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X.

The sequel is only at an early concept stage, and “it’ll take a while,” said series game director Mikael Kasurinen, “but to put it mildly, this is the most exciting project I’ve ever worked on.”

It’s pretty well funded, too. Remedy said that a €50 million “initial development budget” had been set in a co-development and co-publishing agreement with 505 Games, which published the original game. Remedy will publish on PC, while 505 will handle the console release. The game will be built in the Finnish developer’s in-house Northlight engine.

Last year, Remedy said it was working on both a multiplayer spinoff for Control and “a bigger-budget Control game.” “I’m now proud to confirm that the bigger-budget Control game, also known as Codename Heron, is Control 2, a full-blown sequel,” said Remedy chief executive Tero Virtala.

Remedy is busy, to say the least. Alongside the two Control projects, the studio is working on Alan Wake 2, a survival-horror sequel to its 2010 mystery thriller; a free-to-play cooperative shooter co-published by Chinese giant Tencent; and remakes of its first two Max Payne games for Rockstar. Most of these games’ launch dates seem to be some way off, though.

Control was Polygon’s second favorite game of 2019. “Control offers a world that is seductive, powerful, and internally consistent, but developer Remedy Entertainment is able to stretch the tension of entering that world without any kind of instruction or illumination to its breaking point,” we said at the time.