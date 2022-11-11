Megan Fox and MGK’s Zelda and Link cosplay really went for it

Link might be the hero of Hyrule, but not even all the power from the Triforce can stop celebrities from dressing up as the classic video game hero.

On Thursday, Megan Fox shared photos of a Halloween photoshoot with her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly (MGK). The two took a nerdier approach with this set of costumes, and went as Zelda and Link from The Legend of Zelda. They look stunning, as usual, though the costumes are lackluster when compared to some of the fabulous cosplay I’m used to seeing on a regular basis.

Megan wore a corset and an ornamented, floor-length skirt that has long slits, emblazoned with the Triforce symbol. Her thigh-high, lace up golden heels peeked through the slits, and her hair was blonde for the occasion, styled to look like it’s blowing the wind.

MGK’s take on Link, on the other hand, was a little less fancy, and looked more like a mashup of everyday clothes. MGK looked to be wearing distressed grey denim pants and a hoodie underneath his tunic. He also didn’t wield the Master Sword, but instead carried something that looks more like a giant knife. Maybe he was going for a more casual variation of Link, like the one from a Link to the Past?

The full reveal comes at a time when celebrity costumes have never been better. Halloween 2022 has been a banner year for hot nerds. Megan Thee Stallion stunned anime fans everywhere with her incredible Mirko cosplay from My Hero Academia. Doja Cat spoke to long-time Animal Crossing fans by dressing up as the original villager from the 2001 Game Cube game. Everyone set the standards very high. (This includes non-video game costumes, like Heidi Klum wiggling into all of our our hearts by rocking a bulbous worm costume.)

There is something surprisingly hilarious about it all, but the cosplay and photoshoot feel befitting of the couple whose public persona has centered around their shared eccentricities. One time Fox said that they “consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes.” Also the two seem to be supportive of each other’s nerdier sides. Megan Fox’s favorite movie of all time is Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. On top of all that, MGK’s track “Daywalker!” literally features a verse from the streamer and singer CorpseHusband and its music video stars streamer Valkyrae.