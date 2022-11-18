Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Titan guide

There are five Titan Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, all protecting powerful Herba Mystica.

Each Herba Mystica is made into a sandwich, which powers up Koraidon or Miraidon (depending on which version of the game you’re playing). Using these power-ups, you can improve their mount skills, allowing them to dash, jump higher, swim, glide, and scale up cliffs.

Below, we list out the Titan Pokémon in order of level, along with tips to counter them and what their respective Herba Mystica unlocks for your mount. (The Titans do not have actual levels assigned to them, but we are basing the difficulty of the fight on Arven’s Pokémon level.)

If you plan on jumping ahead and relying on Arven in battles, don’t. His Pokémon are not particularly helpful. In fact, they fainted most of the time we took on Titan Pokémon.

Stony Cliff Titan (Klawf)

Klawf is a rock-type Pokémon, leaving it open to many vulnerabilities: Fighting-, grass-, ground-, steel-, and water-type moves are all super effective.

This fight is very straightforward and doesn’t really have any particular gimmicks, as it’s supposed to ease you into these monstrous fights.

Arven will help you out using a level 16 Shellder.

Once your mount Pokémon eats the Sweet Herba Mystica, it will learn how to dash.

Open Sky Titan (Bombirdier)

Bombirdier is dark- and flying-type, meaning it has many weaknesses. Use electric-, ice-, rock-, or fairy-type moves against it. Its dual-typing does cancel out its bug- and fighting-type weaknesses, so avoid using those.

As with Klawf, this fight is pretty straightforward and you should be able to take it down fairly quickly.

Arven will assist with a level 19 Nacli.

After eating the Bitter Herba Mystica, your mount will be able to move across water.

Lurking Steel Titan (Orthworm)

Orthworm is a steel-type Pokémon, but you cannot use ground-type moves on it, due to its “Earth Eater” ability, an ability that makes it absorb ground-type moves as HP.

The Orthworm Titan Pokémon’s other weaknesses are fighting- and fire-type, but since Orthworm knows ground-type moves, we don’t recommend using fire-type Pokémon.

Arven will help you out using a level 28 Toedscool.

Once you feed your mount the Salty Herba Mystica obtained from the Lurking Steel Titan, it will learn how to jump higher.

The Quaking Earth Titan (Great Tusk/Iron Treads)

This Titan Pokémon depends on which version of the game you have. If you have Scarlet, you’ll face off against the ground- and fighting-type Great Tusk. If you have Violet, you’ll go against the ground- and steel-type Iron Treads.

For Great Tusk, you can use water-, grass-, fairy-, flying-, or psychic-type moves against it. A flying-type Pokémon will work especially great, as it won’t be affected by ground-type moves.

For Iron Treads, you can use fighting-, ground-, fire-, and water-type moves to take it down quickly. (Though be careful if you use a fire-type Pokémon, due to Iron Treads’ ground-typing.)

Arven assists with a level 44 Scovillain.

After feeding your mount the Sour Herba Mystica, it’ll be able to glide from cliffs.

The False Dragon Titan (Dondozo and Tatsugiri)

After interacting with a particularly large Tatsugiri (the sushi Pokémon) on the marked island, the False Dragon Titan will show up.

The False Dragon Titan isn’t a dragon at all (thus the name). It’s only water-type, so hammer into it with grass- and electric-type moves.

Arven will help you out with a level 55 Greedent.

After your fight with Dondozo, the true titan will appear: that huge Tatsugiri. Tatsugiri is both water- and dragon-type, so you can use dragon- and fairy-type moves against it. Since it knows dragon-type moves, you should probably stick with a fairy-type match-up.

Once you feed your mount the Spicy Herba Mystica, it’ll be able to scale up vertical cliffs with ease, allowing you to fully explore Paldea.

After beating all five Titan Pokémon, you will need to head back to the lighthouse where you first met Arven. After some discussion, Arven will want to battle. You should be around level 60 for this battle.