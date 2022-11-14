Harrison Ford’s a Montana cowboy in new Yellowstone spinoff

The Yellowstone expanded universe just got a little bigger with the first trailer for new spinoff 1923. The latest series in the Dutton family’s saga stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as they attempt to survive the perils of the wild west in early modern America. 1923 is set for release on Paramount Plus on Dec. 18.

The latest Yellowstone spinoff is once again a prequel to the wildly successful family drama and follows earlier generations of the Dutton family. As the year-based title might suggest, this is a sequel series to previous spinoff, 1883. And based on the trailer, the entire Dutton family will have plenty of drama from outside their ranks to contend with in protecting their ranch and surviving prohibition.

In 1923, Ford plays Jacob Dutton, who runs the Yellowstone ranch along with his wife Cara Dutton (Mirren). Jacob is the brother of 1883 lead James Dutton (Tim McGraw). The series also brings in John Dutton Sr. (James Badge Dale), who was just a child during 1883, as well as his son Jack Dutton (Darren Mann), who both work on the ranch with Jacob. On top of all of that, the trailer for 1923 seems to be narrated by Elsa Dutton (Isabel May), the teenage daughter in 1883.

1923 will run for two seasons of eight episodes each. While 1923 is the only Yellowstone spinoff coming in the next few months, it isn’t the only show in creator Taylor Sheridan’s larger universe. Sheridan’s series Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone, just premiered on Paramount Plus, while season 2 of Mayor of Kingstown is set to debut in January.