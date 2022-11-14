Jinx from Arcane now has her own Nerf gun

If you’re a fan of League of Legends or the surprisingly good animated Netflix series in the same universe, Arcane, then you know Jinx and her rocket launcher. Fishbones is a massive rocket launcher with a shark head, and now you can get your very own Fishbones, albeit one that fires Nerf darts and not Super Mega Death Rockets, for $169.99.

The Nerf LMTD line is a “premium, fan-focused line from the Nerf brand that brings you some of the most iconic items from entertainment and video games.” Jinx is one of League’s poster champions, so it makes sense that she’d get a nod from Nerf. The Jinx Fishbones blaster has an 18-dart capacity that can be loaded through the mouth and fires in three round bursts.

If you’d prefer not to fire it, it also comes with a charming display case with Jinx graffiti, and it’d make a fun piece to leave on the shelf. Fishbones first appeared nearly 10 years ago in the “Get Jinxed” music video that accompanied Jinx’s release in League of Legends. The gun is a fixture of Jinx’s character, and she often puppeteers the gun so the two can have conversations. Fishbones also appears at the end of Arcane season 1 in appropriately explosive fashion.

The Fishbones blaster is currently available for pre-order on the official Nerf site, and will be available to buy through Amazon. Pre-orders end on Jan. 3, 2023, and the Nerf LMTD League of Legends Jinx Fishbones Blaster is expected to ship in December 2023.