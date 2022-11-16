We’re watching The Santa Clauses for Hot Bernard

‘Tis the season to rewatch old Christmas movies — and there’s nothing quite like 1994’s The Santa Clause and its 2002 sequel. (We don’t talk about the third one here.) What about those movies is so compelling? No, not Tim Allen. It’s Bernard, the charming elf played by David Krumholtz, who sparked many a crush in the youngins that grew up watching these Christmas movies.

Bernard’s absence was sorely missed in the third movie (which we will just say was not good), but thankfully, Disney Plus’ new miniseries The Santa Clauses brings him back. It’s the best Christmas present ever. The miniseries follows Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) on the precipice of his 65th birthday, when he decides that it might be time to think about retirement. That’s all fun and good, but we’re here for one reason and one reason only: Bernard.

Each Wednesday, we’ll tune in to The Santa Clauses and keeping an eye out for Bernard. It’s our duty — nay our honor — to report to the masses just what our favorite elf is up to in the great Santa Clause cinematic universe. We aim to bring you only the best in Bernard news and will update this post weekly.

“Chapter 1: Good to Ho”

Premiere date: Nov. 16

Bernard watch update: Despite the sexy episode name, Bernard does not appear at all.

“Chapter 2: The Secessus Clause”

Premiere date: Nov. 16

Bernard watch update: Bernard is very briefly mentioned by head elf Betty, who says he left behind a magic orb that allows the elves to measure Santa’s magic, based on how many people believe in him. So, Bernard exists! But where is he? Where did he go? We do not know. We hope he is well.