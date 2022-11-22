 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pokémon Squishmallows have arrived, time to hug round Pikachu

Get yourself a plump Pikachu or Gengar

By Ana Diaz
/ new
An image of a person laying in a bed of Pikachu Squishmallows. Photo: Pokémon Center

The Squishmallow versions of Pikachu and Gengar are ready to snuggle right up into your home.

The Pokémon Squishmallow collaboration is on sale in the United States as of Tuesday. Those interested have two options: Pikachu or Gengar. Each retail for $29.99, are twelve inches in size, and are available for purchase on the Pokémon Center website.

At time of publication, the toys are already sold out. Polygon has reached out to a Pokémon Center representative about plans to restock, and will update the article as we hear back.

Although Pokémon Center has sold plenty of squishy and huggable Pokémon in the past, these two will be the first official Pokémon Squishmallows released. The Pokémon Company and Jazwares first teased the new toys at San Diego Comic Con. Back then, con goers could only appreciate the Squishmallows’ round, plump beauty displayed within a glass case. Now, fans will be able to hug and squeeze the toys for themselves.

The official Pokémon account on TikTok gave us a look at the plushes in action before they were released. The video shows the round and plump Pokémon being dropped onto a couch and bouncing afterwards in slow motion.

Overall it’s looking like those who buy them will get some good hugs out of some super squishy Pokémon.

Loading comments...

