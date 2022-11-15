Nier’s next big crossover is coming to Rainbow Six Siege

The wild world of the Nier series is crossing over with Ubisoft’s venerable tactical shooter Rainbow Six Siege soon, according to a new video released Tuesday that shows Rainbow Six operator Maverick all dressed up like the protagonist of Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139... Naturally, the talking, flying book known as Grimoire Weiss is here too.

The extent of Rainbow Six Siege’s tie-in with Nier Replicant is not yet clear, but at the very least, players can expect the Maverick Nier bundle to arrive on Nov. 21. Based on a data-mine of the Nier Replicant collaboration from a couple months ago, in addition to the Maverick skin, the bundle will also include ornate gun skins for the M4, AR-15.50, and 1911 TACOPS firearms. The Grimoire Weiss will appear as a universal weapon charm.

There’s clearly more to come though, as the end of the short video teases “a YoRHa soldier is approaching” and shows the easily identifiable footwear of YoRHa No.2 Type B, known better as simply 2B, from Nier: Automata. 2B has previously appeared in other games like Soulcalibur 6, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, Gravity Rush 2, and Babylon’s Fall.

Ubisoft promises more “Nier goodness” will be announced at Rainbow Six Siege’s year 7 season 4 reveal panel on Monday, Nov. 21 at 3:30 p.m. EST/12:30 p.m. PST, on Ubisoft’s YouTube channel.

The Rainbow Six Siege team collabed with Sega on another surprise crossover earlier this year, bringing Kiryu Kazuma and Kaoru Sayama from the Yakuza series to the tactical shooter in year 7’s second season.