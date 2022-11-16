 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fire Emblem Engage’s new trailer teases its cast of cuties and Dark Marth

Name’s Marth. Emblem Marth.

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

A new trailer for Fire Emblem Engage, the next entry in Nintendo’s tactical role-playing game franchise, dives into the story of its protagonist Alear, a millennias-old Divine Dragon, and their battle against a great evil called the Fell Dragon. Alear, as pinky sworn to his dying mother, will assemble Fire Emblem heroes, like Marth and Celica, from past games to aid them in battle.

And as Fire Emblem Engage’s new trailer implies, there will be 12 Emblem Rings that Alear will acquire, meaning there will be 12 character cameos from previous games. The trailer also heavily implies that both good, blue-colored summonable heroes — called Emblems — and evil, red-colored summonable heroes will play a part in Alear’s story. It also appears that heroes like Marth — and Alear? — can be turned to the dark side.

The rest of the trailer is a tour of the kingdom of Elyos and the cast of allies and enemies that Alear will face on their journey, and a peek at their designs by character artist Mika Pikazo.

Fire Emblem Engage will be released on Jan. 20, 2023, for Nintendo Switch.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Monster Hunter finally lets you kill your enemies with giant plushies and squeaky toys

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Addison Rae is in Final Fantasy now, and so is her crop top

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Overwatch 2’s newest hero Ramattra tackles the game’s toughest topic

By Cass Marshall
/ new

PSA: That was not the Andor finale

By Austen Goslin
/ new

When does Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 go live?

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

This Fallout 76 fan trailer captures the best parts of the game

By Cass Marshall
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon