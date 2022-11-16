Fire Emblem Engage’s new trailer teases its cast of cuties and Dark Marth

A new trailer for Fire Emblem Engage, the next entry in Nintendo’s tactical role-playing game franchise, dives into the story of its protagonist Alear, a millennias-old Divine Dragon, and their battle against a great evil called the Fell Dragon. Alear, as pinky sworn to his dying mother, will assemble Fire Emblem heroes, like Marth and Celica, from past games to aid them in battle.

And as Fire Emblem Engage’s new trailer implies, there will be 12 Emblem Rings that Alear will acquire, meaning there will be 12 character cameos from previous games. The trailer also heavily implies that both good, blue-colored summonable heroes — called Emblems — and evil, red-colored summonable heroes will play a part in Alear’s story. It also appears that heroes like Marth — and Alear? — can be turned to the dark side.

The rest of the trailer is a tour of the kingdom of Elyos and the cast of allies and enemies that Alear will face on their journey, and a peek at their designs by character artist Mika Pikazo.

Fire Emblem Engage will be released on Jan. 20, 2023, for Nintendo Switch.