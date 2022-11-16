 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Addison Rae is in Final Fantasy now, and so is her crop top

Addison... welcome to the Final Fantasy universe

By Ana Diaz
The popular TikTok creator Addison Rae has arrived in the Final Fantasy mobile game War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius.

Addison Rae is one of the most well-known creators on the video sharing app TikTok. At time of publication, she has over 88 million followers and has expanded her career to include singing and acting. Last year, she appeared in Netflix’s teen rom-com He’s All That. Now, she’ll try her hand at some magic.

Addison Rae joins the game for a limited time starting Wednesday. The art of her character shows her holding a bouquet of flowers and rocking her typical look of a crop top as she rides a Chocobo.

Card art of Addison Rae in War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. She is wearing a crop top and holding a bouquet of flowers while riding a Chocobo. Another character in the bottom left looks up at her. Image: Gumi/Square Enix

“I’ve been a fan of the franchise for such a long time and I’m honored to finally collaborate with Square Enix in an official capacity,” Addison Rae said in a news release announcing her appearance.

War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is a tactical role-playing game developed by Square Enix and Gumi Inc for Android and iOS. It’s a spinoff of another mobile game, Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, and blends new characters with familiar Final Fantasy elements like summons.

The influencer joins the ranks of other A-list celebrities who have collaborated with Square Enix on Final Fantasy games. Pop stars Ariana Grande and Katy Perry appeared in Brave Exvius. And the singer Sia, known for viral hits like “Cheap Thrills,” sang a rendition of “Fly Me To The Moon” for Final Fantasy 14.

