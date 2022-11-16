Monster Hunter finally lets you kill your enemies with giant plushies and squeaky toys

A new update for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak coming next week will bring with it new quests, new monsters, and new challenges for players of the Nintendo Switch game to face. It will also usher in a new innovation: the “Stuffed Monster Series” of weapons that transforms the monster-slaying game’s swords, shields, lances, hammers, and horns into cute stuffed animals.

While much of Capcom’s new update for Monster Hunter Rise is free, the cuddly weapons are not — they’re paid DLC. But the trailer above shows why these new layered weapons might be a compelling purchase, especially if you like your monster hunting silly. (Make sure you have the sound on so you can hear the weapons’ delightful squeaker noises.)

Elsewhere in the free title update 3 for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, players will find three new threats in the surrounding areas of Elgado Outpost: Chaotic Gore Magala, Risen Teostra, and Risen Kushala Daora. Hunters ranked MR10 or above will be able to face Chaotic Gore Magala, which uses the attacks of both Gore and Shagaru Magala. Players are encouraged to put them out of their misery, as their stunted growth causes them intense agony, Capcom says. Hunters who are rank MR120 or above will be able to face Risen Kushala Daora — MR140 for Risen Teostra — but toppling both creatures will reward players with materials for crafting weapons and armor with new skills.

Title update 3 will also bring with it A7-star Anomaly Quests featuring Flaming Espinas, Scorned Magnamalo, and Seething Bazelgeuse. A closer look at those quests, monsters, rewards, and everything else coming to Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak can be seen in the video below.

Title update 3 for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is scheduled to arrive on Nov. 24.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, the first expansion for Rise, was released in June. In our review of the expansion, we said that Sunbreak was a great expansion for a great Monster Hunter game, but takes too long to get to the good stuff. Monster Hunter Rise is available on Nintendo Switch and Windows PC. You can read Polygon’s review of the original Monster Hunter Rise if plushie weapons have finally piqued your interest in Capcom’s combat-heavy action adventure game.