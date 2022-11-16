Netflix launches thriller game Immortality on iOS — including the nudity

Immortality, the narrative video game developed by Her Story’s Sam Barlow, is now available on Apple iPhone and iOS devices, free to Netflix subscribers. More intriguingly, the story’s full-motion video — which includes nudity and several sex scenes — is presented intact.

Immortality is a mystery game involving the disappearance of a fictional actress named Marissa Marcel whose career spans from the 1960s to the 1990s. The gameplay involves matching camera cuts from Marcel’s movies to unlock more footage depicting her on-camera and in rehearsals. After sorting through the footage, the player can eventually put together the puzzle of what happened to her. It’s a Polygon Recommended game and, in our opinion, already one of the best of 2022.

One of the films in Marcel’s biography is “a sexual thriller,” hence Immortality’s more mature content. Apple’s App Store is famously strict regarding games, apps, or other content with mature themes, in particular sexually explicit content. Nudity, of course, is still present in content on streaming services like Netflix or HBO Max (or the user’s own iCloud folder, to be honest), but Immortality would be a rare example of an app with sexually explicit material stored on an iOS device itself.

Immortality originally launched on Aug. 29 for Windows PC and Xbox Series X. It is available for free to Netflix subscribers through Netflix’s iOS app.