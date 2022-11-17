Xbox Series S gets $50 cheaper for Black Friday

Microsoft’s current-gen Xbox is getting a discount for the holiday season. For Black Friday, Microsoft is knocking $50 off the price of Xbox Series S consoles, bringing the lower-end Xbox to $249.99. The deal comes along with numerous other discounts in the Microsoft Store, including lower prices on games and accessories for Xbox and PC.

Microsoft doesn’t say how long the sale price for the consoles will last, but it does say that it will at least include Black Friday and Cyber Monday, giving fans at least the weekend to take advantage of the lower price. The sale is available through both Xbox.com and the Microsoft Store.

Along with the $50 discount, Microsoft is also offering up to 30% off on select wireless controllers, and up to 50% off of games like Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite, Sea of Thieves, and Grounded — though notably these are also available on Game Pass.

The temporarily discounted price comes just a few weeks after Microsoft’s head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, told the Wall Street Journal Tech Live conference that the company may actually need to raise the prices of games, consoles, and services in the near future:

“We’ve held price on our console; we’ve held price on games and our subscription,” said Spencer. “I don’t think we’ll be able to do that forever. I do think at some point we’ll have to raise some prices on certain things, but going into this holiday we thought it was really important that we maintain the prices we have.”