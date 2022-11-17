Willem Dafoe as a trapped art thief is all you need to sell a good thriller

The list of actors compelling enough to make trapped-in-a-small-place movies exciting is very short, but Willem Dafoe is undoubtedly at the top of it. So thank God we now have the trailer for Inside, a movie where Dafoe is trapped in an apartment.

Based on the trailer, Dafoe seems to play an art thief who gets trapped by the security system of a wealthy penthouse he’s robbing. After Dafoe gets abandoned by his team, the security system keeps him inside and consistently turns up the heat, trying to cook him or keep him until the authorities arrive.

As you might expect if you’re a loyal “Dafoe is trapped” viewer, a strong element of films such as The Lighthouse, he does not stay perfectly sane and reasonable during his accidental incarceration. Instead, he butchers a fish, paints the walls, breaks everything he can, talks to pigeons, and sucks ice off the walls of a refrigerator. And that’s all just in the trailer.

Inside is written by Ben Hopkins (Marionette) and directed by Vasilis Katsoupis (My Friend Larry Gus), and seems to really only star Dafoe — as it should. The movie is set for release in theaters on March 10, 2022.