Amazon’s Spider-Man spinoff expands Sony’s live-action Spider-Verse

Sony is adding yet another Spider-Man spinoff to its release calendar, but this one is heading to streaming services instead of movie theaters. Silk: Spider Society, a series about the superhero Cindy Moon, is coming to Amazon Prime Video and MGM Plus (which used to be called Epix), according to Variety.

Cindy Moon is a former classmate of Peter Parker who was also bit by the radioactive spider that gave him powers. Moon is able to control her powers as easily as Peter and ends up in prison before breaking out and becoming the superhero Silk. The series is being developed by former Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang, along with Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

Silk is joined, in Sony’s growing library of Spider-Man adjacent characters, by Venom, Carnage, and Morbius, along with the upcoming movies for Madame Web, El Muerto, and Kraven the Hunter.

Silk: The Spider Society landing on Amazon may come as a surprise, given how close Sony is with Disney on the larger Spider-Man property, but it seems that the producer wants to distance its own spinoff franchises from the MCU as much as possible. And since Sony doesn’t have its own streaming service, Amazon and MGM Plus are as likely as any other bidder.

Amazon and MGM Plus’ partnership with Sony apparently extends even further than just Silk too; it’s just the first of multiple series coming under the agreement among the three companies. There’s no word yet on when any of the other series under this agreement with be revealed, or even when Silk itself will be released, but it’s probably safe to expect it around 2024.