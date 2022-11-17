 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Overwatch 2 phone number requirement now accepts prepaid plans, letting more players in

Blizzard’s SMS Protect now works with fewer restrictions

By Owen S. Good
/ new
Junker Queen throws her glowing knife, Gracie, at an offscreen opponent on the map Junkertown in a screenshot from Overwatch 2 Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2’s SMS Protect requirement – a measure intended to curb toxic and disruptive player behavior — now accommodates mobile phones on a prepaid plan, Blizzard Entertainment announced on Thursday. That means the requirement to connect a Battle.net account to a mobile number is back for many players of the free-to-play hero shooter.

SMS Protect was disabled for a majority of Overwatch 2 players on Oct. 5 as Blizzard coped with a raft of connectivity problems arising from the highly anticipated game’s launch the day before. Blizzard introduced the phone number requirement as a means to limit free account creation and sanction bad actors without banning them, only to see them return later.

But because SMS Protect would not work with the data plans on prepaid mobile phones, many players found themselves effectively locked out of the new game one week before its launch. Making matters worse, Overwatch 2 replaces the original 2015, whose servers closed on Oct. 3, meaning longtime fans had no access to either game or their progression.

Blizzard then walked back the SMS Protect requirement for existing Battle.net accounts, while leaving it in place for new accounts or ones that never were connected to the game through Battle.net.

SMS Protect is one tool in a broader approach Blizzard developers call “Defense Matrix,” which is intended “to help protect the integrity of gameplay and promote positive behavior in Overwatch 2.” The game is available now for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Amazon’s Spider-Man spinoff expands Sony’s live-action Spider-Verse

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Overwatch 2’s battle pass and progression are changing so players ‘feel more rewarded’

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Even if Andor’s Luthen had a lightsaber, that wouldn’t make him a Jedi

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Ubisoft teases its Splinter Cell remake, hints at what’s changing

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Netflix’s 1899 has a mystery that goes deeper than the plot

By Zosha Millman
/ new

Someone made a World of Warcraft GeoGuessr and now the last 18 years of my life have meaning

By Oli Welsh
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon