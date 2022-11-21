SpongeBob and Skyrim are coming to Fall Guys

In Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout’s season 3, Sunken Secrets, the beans are heading to an underwater city filled with mysteries. Sunken Secrets goes live Tuesday and will introduce five new themed rounds, all set in a crumbling deep-sea world. The season pass will get more than 100 new levels along with costumes, emotes, and celebrations — including costumes inspired by everyone’s favorite sponge who lives in a pineapple under the sea.

New season pass collaborations will also feature The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim and Ultraman.

Sunken Secrets’ new rounds look primed to inspire aquatic chaos. In Blastlantis you’ll dodge large Blast Balls while running across tilting pathways. Then comes the flume ride Skifall — much like Hoop Chute — which will require you to pick up hoops while weaving down a slippery path. In Puzzle Path you’ll fight your way through one of four intense labyrinths. And in Kraken Slam, you’ll have to survive tentacles while on a rickety raft. Last, but not least, there’s Speed Spider where you’ll dive slide to victory.

A Let’s Get Kraken event will debut on Nov. 29, adding two challenges, and a handful of event rewards:

Let’s Get Kraken Nickname - 100 points

Deep Sea Bean Nameplate - 200 points

200 Kudos - 400 points

Ancient Alloy Anchor Wearable - 600 points

Kraken Tentacles Pattern - 800 points

Golden Sands Anchor Wearable - 1000 points (available from Nov. 29)

On Dec. 1, players will be able to unlock SpongeBob Squarepants, Patrick Star, Mr. Krabs, Sandy, and Squidward costumes along with a “Snail’s Meow” Gary the Snail-themed wearable. There will also be a new “Imaginaaation” emote, for everyone with SpongeBob’s unfailing optimism.

The announcement blog post also notes season pass collaborations with Skyrim and Ultraman, though it did not go into detail. Key art released Monday by Mediatonic shows costumes for Dovahkiin and Ultraman, alongside seagull, shark, and blobfish skins, but maybe you’ll be able to fus-ro-dah other beans off the edge in the future? One can only hope.