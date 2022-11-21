Mario Kart 8 on Switch is getting the best Rainbow Road

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s third wave of add-on courses is coming to the Switch game on Dec. 7, Nintendo announced Monday, and will include fan favorites like the autumnal, Wiggler-filled Maple Treeway from Mario Kart Wii and arguably the best Rainbow Road course yet, which comes from Mario Kart 7 for the Nintendo 3DS. Merry Mountain, brought over from mobile game Mario Kart Tour, will bring some wintry, Christmas-themed fun to Switch owners.

Wave 3 of the Booster Course Pass for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe represents the halfway point for Nintendo’s planned DLC. When the third pack arrives, 24 of the 48 courses included with the DLC package will be playable. Here’s what’s included in the next batch:

Rock Cup

Tour London Loop (Mario Kart Tour)

GBA Boo Lake (Mario Kart: Super Circuit)

3DS Rock Rock Mountain (Mario Kart 7)

Wii Maple Treeway (Mario Kart Wii)

Moon Cup

Tour Berlin Byways (Mario Kart Tour)

DS Peach Gardens (Mario Kart DS)

Tour Merry Mountain (Mario Kart Tour)

3DS Rainbow Road (Mario Kart 7)

The addition of Mario Kart 7’s Rainbow Road means Mario Kart 8 Deluxe players will have four versions of the track to race on — the others hail from the Wii U game, the original Super NES game, and the Nintendo 64 Rainbow Road.

The previous wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Pass DLC was released in August. Wave 1 of the Booster Course Pass DLC launched in March, and brought eight remastered courses to the game: Wii Coconut Mall, N64 Choco Mountain, 3DS Toad Circuit, DS Shroom Ridge, and GBA Sky Garden, plus Ninja Hideaway, Paris Promenade and Tokyo Blur from Mario Kart Tour. The final three waves of courses are planned for release through 2023.

The Booster Course Pass costs $24.99 and can be purchased from the Nintendo eShop. The pass also comes included in the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack which costs $49.99 a year for an individual, or $79.99 a year for a family plan.