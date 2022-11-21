 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steam’s Autumn sale starts this week

Discounts include games like Stray and Cyberpunk 2077

By Austen Goslin
Steam’s Autumn sale is back to trick you into buying more games — despite all the ones in your library you haven’t finished yet. This year’s sale will kick off on Nov. 22 and run until Nov. 29 at 1 p.m. EST, meaning it runs through Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

As usual, this latest Steam sale will include deep discounts on hundreds of games including huge titles from the last few years, and a few hidden gems that are worth picking up. In the trailer that Valve released to announce the sale’s dates, it highlights a few of the standout games, which include some of the best of the last few years.

Here’s a list of the games Valve has teased for the sale already:

  • Hitman 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • V Rising
  • Stray
  • Satisfactory
  • Hades
  • Disney Dreamlight Valley
  • Slime Rancher 2

Along with the hundreds of games on sale, the Steam Autumn Sale will also provide the kickoff for Steam Awards vote. Users will be able to vote on their favorite games from the past year in several different categories to help decide what goes on the platform’s year-end list.

