Black Friday board game deals: Hasbro’s best new titles go on sale, plus some old classics

Hasbro Gaming is putting its best foot forward for Amazon’s Black Friday sale. Today it’s discounting a handful of classic titles, including Scrabble and Risk. But the Rhode Island-based giant is also dropping the price on some of its newest and most highly anticipated titles — including the spiritual successor to the first legacy-style board game.
Here are our best picks from today’s Black Friday sale at Amazon.
- Axis & Allies 1942 2nd Edition for $65.93 (10% off)
- Betrayal at House on the Hill 3rd Edition for $28.79 (4% off)
- Clue Signature Edition for $38.99 (44% off)
- Risk Legacy (the original legacy-style board game) for $43.45 (7% off)
- Risk Shadow Forces (the successor to Risk Legacy) for $58.00 (21% off)
- Scrabble Deluxe Edition (with full-size tiles and folding travel board) for $41.11 (7% off)
Loading comments...