Marvel’s Blade has found its new director, and it’s a good pick

Marvel’s Blade movie has (another) new director.

Yann Demange (Lovecraft Country) will take over the Mahershala Ali-starring MCU vampire movie, with a brand new script written by Michael Starrbury (When They See Us).

Ali, who has won Oscars for Moonlight and Green Book, was first announced as the new Blade all the way back at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, and it’s been a long road to production for the movie.

Back in September, director Bassam Tariq abruptly left Blade due to creative differences two months before production was expected to start. Tariq directed Mogul Mowgli and the excellent short Ghosts of Sugar Land, which is on Netflix and well worth your time.

Ali will be stepping into the vampire-hunting shoes of Wesley Snipes, who brilliantly played Blade in the original trilogy of movies.

Blade is slated for release Sept. 6, 2024, along with many other planned MCU Phase 5 and 6 movies.