Assassin’s Creed Valhalla comes to Steam the same day support ends

On the same day that post-launch support for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla ends, the open-world adventure will be available on Steam’s marketplace. The game had been an Epic Games Store exclusive for PC players since its launch on Nov. 10, 2020 — more than two years ago.

Ubisoft confirmed the listing with a short acknowledgment to Eurogamer on Monday. The game will be joined by Anno 1800 and Roller Champions among Ubisoft PC titles launching on Steam following their release elsewhere. Roller Champions, a free-to-play game also available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One launched in May. PC-only Anno 1800 launched in 2019.

Anno 1800, an historical strategy game, had been listed for pre-sale on Steam before its April 2019 launch, when the publisher apparently entered into an exclusive arrangement with the Epic Games Store, which at that time was barely four months old. Ubisoft’s Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 and Ghost Recon Breakpoint also launched exclusively for PC on the Epic Games Store that year. (Ubisoft also sells its own games through its own PC marketplace and launcher.)

If nothing else, it confirms that Ubisoft’s exclusivity arrangement with Epic covered the lifespan of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla as an actively supported title. The Division 2 is still delivering seasonal multiplayer content, but post-launch support for Ghost Recon Breakpoint ended this spring. Neither are available on Steam.