Golf finally arrives in Nintendo Switch Sports next week

Free update hits the links on Monday, Nov. 28

By Oli Welsh
A Nintendo Switch Sports character tees up in a game of golf under a sunny blue sky Image: Nintendo

Nintendo has announced that golf will arrive in Nintendo Switch Sports next week, on Monday, Nov. 28 — sadly just too late to enliven family living rooms over the long holiday weekend.

As previously promised, the sport will be added to the game as a free update. There’ll be a total of 21 holes to play, all taken from the Wii Sports series (golf previously featured in Wii Sports, Wii Sports Resort and Wii Sports Club).

Alongside local play, Nintendo is adding an online mode called Survival Golf — an elimination game in which up to eight players take part simultaneously, and the player who takes the most strokes to sink the ball is knocked out at each hole.

The golf update was originally planned for a fall 2022 release, but Nintendo delayed it to the winter back in September. Many players have been waiting patiently for it since Nintendo Switch Sports was released in April, with the ever-popular bowling included, but absent this other turn-based casual gaming favorite.

