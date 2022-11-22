Top Gun: Maverick is finally coming to streaming soon

Top Gun: Maverick is one of the biggest movies of the year, and one of the longest-lasting box office successes of the decade. That success goes a long way to explain why even now, six months after the movie’s theatrical release, it still isn’t available to stream without digitally renting or purchasing the movie. But thankfully, the long national wait for more Top Gun has an ending in site, because Paramount has announced Top Gun: Maverick will be streaming on Paramount Plus starting on Dec. 22.

Top Gun: Maverick is the long-awaited sequel to 1986’s Top Gun. Maverick brings back Tom Cruise as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, an ace pilot with attitude problems who has to come out of retirement to help the Navy train the next generation of great pilots. It’s an excellent and exciting action movie, a great passing-of-the-torch story, and tremendously entertaining in the way all great blockbuster movies should be.

Maverick has technically been released on digital VOD and rental for several months now, but the movie’s subscription streaming release continued to be held back thanks to its continued theatrical success. While you can still find Maverick in a few theaters if you look hard enough, it seems that the success has finally tapered off enough for Paramount to send the movie to its streaming service.