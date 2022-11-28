Starship Troopers is getting a new shooter with the right studio behind it

The studio behind the beloved tactical first-person shooter Squad is creating a new game based on Starship Troopers. Offworld Industries and Sony Pictures Consumer Products announced Monday that Starship Troopers: Extermination, a 12-player, squad-based shooter that pits troopers against swarms of giant bugs, is headed to Windows PC in 2023, where it will launch in Steam’s Early Access program.

Starship Troopers: Extermination’s announcement is timed to the original film’s 25th anniversary; Paul Verhoeven’s sci-fi satire hit movie theaters on Nov. 7, 1997. Extermination appears to lean heavy on the guns-and-guts action of Starship Troopers fiction, with players taking on the role of a soldier in the Deep Space Vanguard on a mission to squash bugs on the alien planet Valaka.

According to Offworld Industries, players will work together in squads of four to complete objectives, acquire resources, build up and defend a base, and fight to extract from the planet in one piece. Roles are split into three classes (assault, support, and defense) but it appears all players can contribute to base defense by building walls, sentry towers, and ammo stations using gathered resources. Players will be able to communicate using a ping system to call out points of interest and incoming threats. Players will face at least five bug types when Starship Troopers: Extermination launches, Offworld said, implying that there’s more to come.

A teaser trailer released Monday doesn’t show much of Starship Troopers: Extermination in action, but players can head to the game’s Steam listing to keep an eye on it. Some in-game images can be seen in the gallery below.

Grid View Image: Offworld Industries

Image: Offworld Industries

Image: Offworld Industries

Image: Offworld Industries

Image: Offworld Industries

Image: Offworld Industries

Image: Offworld Industries

Image: Offworld Industries

Image: Offworld Industries

Image: Offworld Industries

Alternatively, you can check out a snippet of gameplay in this YouTube video.

Starship Troopers games have been few and far between, despite the memorable action brought to life by Verhoeven’s adaptation of Robert A. Heinlein’s novel. In 2000, Blue Tongue Entertainment and MicroProse released Starship Troopers: Terran Ascendancy, a real-time tactics video game. In 2005, Strangelite Studios and Empire Interactive delivered an FPS titled simply Starship Troopers. And earlier this year, studio The Aristocrats released Starship Troopers: Terran Command, a well-received real-time strategy game.