Amouranth says ‘life is better,’ and is streaming less hot tub content

After taking a well-deserved break from Twitch, Amouranth (Kaitlyn Siragusa) shared a tweet thread of how her streaming categories have changed since her return.

In October, in an impassioned stream, Amouranth said her husband was manipulating and abusing her, and that he controlled her finances. The next day she shared an update via Twitch stream, where she said she was safe, had regained control of her finances, was seeking legal counsel, and that her husband was “not here, he’s getting help.” She then shared her plans to take a break from the platform, and said she was looking forward to streaming on her own terms.

In a series of tweets on Nov. 27, Amouranth shared stats on her current streaming habits. Notably, she said “90 days ago” she spent 50%+ of her streaming time making hot tub content — it’s now sub 10%. (In a previous stream, Amouranth said her husband had seen the hot tub meta “as an opportunity,” and told her to keep making such videos.) Instead, she’s spent more of her time streaming games like Overwatch 2 and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. In the thread she tweeted, “I played more overwatch than I did hot tub. That’s NEVER HAPPENED.”

Weird L take that my content hasn’t changed



90 days ago I was doing 50%+ or more hot tub, now it’s like sub 10%? pic.twitter.com/L76ZvosVt7 — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) November 27, 2022

Since her return, Amouranth has done a few Just Chatting streams, in a departure from her historically intense work schedule. On Oct. 18 she streamed herself horseback riding. (In a prior stream, said she was looking forward to “seeing her horses.”) Later in the month she streamed visiting a pumpkin patch, playing Overwatch 2, before returning the platform for another stream in early November. She has also posted a handful of new videos to her ASMR YouTube channel.

Amouranth is one of the most popular content creators present on interactive platforms like Twitch, YouTube, and OnlyFans. She is the most-watched Twitch streamer this year, according to Streams Charts.

On Twitter, Amouranth also responded to the idea that this was simply a “rebrand,” sharing that “life is better.”