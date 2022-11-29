New Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer gives us our first look at Peach and Donkey Kong

A new trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie arrived Tuesday, giving Nintendo fans a more robust look at the animated adaptation of Mario and Luigi’s Mushroom Kingdom adventures. After teasing Mario, Bowser, Toad, Luigi, and an army of penguins last month, Nintendo and Illumination’s new trailer reveals a whole lot more about the bros’ adventure — and our first look at Princess Peach and Donkey Kong.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s second trailer includes a super-sized helping of fan service, including Chris Pratt — the voice of Mario — giving us a “let’s-a-go” and a “wahoo!” Mario wears a tanooki suit; Peach uses a fire flower. Mario, Peach, Luigi, Toad, and crew even take to the tracks of Rainbow Road in a none-too-subtle shout out to Mario Kart. Nintendo and Illumination are going all out.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie stars Pratt, with Charlie Day as Luigi, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike. The movie is written by Matthew Fogel (Minions: The Rise of Gru) and co-directed by Michael Jelenic (Teen Titans Go!) and Aaron Horvath (Teen Titans Go! To the Movies).

Nintendo and Illumination announced their animated Mario movie in 2021, and while most of the cast had fans excited, the casting of Pratt was relentlessly mocked. In October, Nintendo fans got their first taste of Pratt’s take on Mario, which is... fine. It’s fine. He’s no Jack Black, but it’s... perfectly fine.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is slated to hit theaters on April 7, 2023.