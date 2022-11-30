The latest official set of Magic: The Gathering cards, The Brothers’ War, includes a series of cards featuring Transformers, Hasbro’s legacy property involving shape-changing robots. Next, the company is revamping a few other coveted cards, revising their art in a series of Transformers-themed Secret Lair drops. Polygon has the exclusive first look at all the cards, which go on sale beginning Dec. 5 at 9 a.m. PST.

The Secret Lair series gives select Magic cards new art, and it’s featured plenty of different series since the program was announced in 2019. The cards are sold via one-time deals — you buy them now, or face the secondhand market later on. There’s no limit on how many cards you can buy, but they’re only available for a certain amount of time. Note that these Transformers cards are considered part of the Universes Beyond series, a program that includes cards featuring art from Warhammer 40,000, Fortnite, and even an upcoming Dr. Who themed set.

Grid View Transformers: Optimus Prime vs. Megatron Image: Wizards of the Coast

There are three Transformers Secret Lair sets in all — Transformers: Optimus Prime vs. Megatron, Transformers: Roll Out or Rise Up, and Transformers: One Shall Stand, One Shall Fall. Optimus Prime vs. Megatron includes three cards with new art: Blightsteel Colossus, Doubling Cube, and Darksteel Colossus. Roll Out or Rise Up has six: True Conviction, Dramatic Reversal, Fabricate, Collective Brutality, By Force, and Greater Good. One Shall Stand has five different basic land cards, each featuring a different location on Cybertron.

Grid View Transformers: Roll Out or Rise Up Image: Wizards of the Coast

Each of these sets of cards will cost $29.99 for non-foiled cards, and $39.99 for foil.